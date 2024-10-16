India: D2D satellite successfully trialed by Viasat, BSNL

Viasat, a global player in satellite communications, has successfully demonstrated direct-to-device (D2D) satellite connectivity in India for the first time.

Working alongside partner BSNL, India’s telecommunications provider, Viasat engineers successfully showcased satellite-powered two-way messaging services for attendees at India Mobile Congress — one of Asia’s largest technology fairs. Viasat is currently working with its partners, including BSNL in India, to power the expansion of satellite services on consumer and IoT devices across the world.

In the trial, Viasat demonstrated two-way messaging and SoS messaging using a commercial Android smartphone enabled for non-terrestrial network (NTN) connectivity. The messages were sent roughly 36,000km to one of Viasat’s geostationary L-band satellites. The outcome proves satellite services to cell phone connectivity is technically feasible for Indian consumers and businesses using Viasat’s satellite network.

D2D connectivity is a new technology which allows everyday devices – like mobile phones, smart watches and cars – industrial machinery, and transport operators to connect seamlessly to both terrestrial and satellite coverage. This means devices can stay connected from any location without the need for dedicated hardware to connect to satellites. The new technology follows new global mobile 3GPP release 17 standards, which are currently being adopted by satellite operators, mobile network operators, handset and chipset manufacturers.

Sandeep Moorthy, Chief Technical Officer, Viasat, said: “It is exciting to be showcasing the potential for direct-to-device in India, where D2D could help reduce barriers to accessing satellite connectivity – particularly in India where millions do not have access to reliable terrestrial connectivity. In the future, D2D could help transform the Indian production and supply chain to become more efficient, more sustainable and safer, and support automotive applications to enhance safety and conditions-based maintenance. Together with partners like BSNL, Viasat is driving a standards-based, open, transparent, collaborative D2D ecosystem to deliver seamless connectivity experiences no matter where a person, device, or vehicle is.”

Robert J Ravi, Chairman and Managing Director, BSNL, added: “BSNL, in an exclusive partnership with Viasat, is proud to lead Direct-to-Device innovation. Today’s successful demonstration, the first in India, showcases the potential to enhance direct communications for critical services, disaster recovery, and even rural connectivity across India using the BSNL network and Viasat’s L-band satellite constellation.”