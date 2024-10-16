Spherex to showcase SpherexAI at MIPCOM 

Spherex, a global leader providing AI solutions for video compliance and cultural intelligence, will showcase its flagship product, SpherexAI, at MIPCOM Cannes. The groundbreaking platform offers the most advanced solution for generating age ratings and ensuring video content complies with local regulations and cultural norms for any global market.

Preparing content for global distribution is complex and requires significant time and resources. SpherexAI automates this process, providing a cost-effective, efficient solution that analyses content for global compliance in minutes. SpherexAI delivers unparalleled accuracy, depth, and speed in assessing film, television, social video, and advertising content for worldwide distribution.

Key Benefits of SpherexAI

Advanced AI: Spherex’s multimodal platform simultaneously evaluates visual, audio, and dialogue signals. It analyses over 1,000 attributes and provides a holistic view that captures cultural nuances missed by other solutions. SpherexAI’s interactive dashboard pinpoints non-compliant material, such as language or violence, with exact timestamps, streamlining the editing process and saving time in content preparation.

Geographic Scope: SpherexAI is the only video compliance platform with global cultural intelligence, accurately predicting how video content will be perceived in over 200 countries and territories.

Regulatory Acceptance: Spherex is trusted by regulators worldwide due to its proven reliability, innovative solutions, and exceptional results. Its proactive regulatory engagement keeps clients ahead in a rapidly evolving global landscape. As the only commercial provider of age ratings with worldwide regulatory approval, SpherexAI streamlines the submission process and saves money and time.

“SpherexAI is redefining global video compliance, empowering media and entertainment companies to expand their audience, maximise revenue, and protect their brand as they navigate the complexities of global content distribution,” said Teresa Phillips, CEO and co-founder of Spherex. “Our innovative technology is attracting significant interest as it meets the industry’s demand for cost-effective solutions. We are driving intelligent and accelerated growth by enhancing workforce productivity and deepening content understanding.”

Industry Partnerships

Innovative media and entertainment companies, including Cineverse and All3Media International, are utilizing SpherexAI to confidently distribute their content globally, knowing that it adheres to regulatory rules and compliance standards while optimising audience engagement and monetisation.

Spherex was recently featured as an Amazon Web Services (AWS) Intelligent QC solution partner at IBC to help media companies with video compliance and age ratings worldwide. Spherex received the Best of Show Award at IBC for SpherexAI, which was recognised for innovation and excellence in global video content compliance.

A Comprehensive Service Offering

SpherexAI provides a range of services tailored to meet the needs and budgets of media and entertainment companies, including content creators, distributors, service providers, broadcasters, and streamers.

Age Ratings : Delivers regulator-accepted age ratings and advisories for video content in over 200 countries and territories, ensuring content meets local standards, avoids legal risk, and reaches the broadest possible audience.

Video Compliance: SpherexAI automates the review process for all types of video-based media, swiftly identifying potentially contentious material. It pinpoints objectionable content with precision and accuracy, enabling faster, smarter decisions.

SpherexAI automates the review process for all types of video-based media, swiftly identifying potentially contentious material. It pinpoints objectionable content with precision and accuracy, enabling faster, smarter decisions. Content Descriptors: Unlocks the full potential of your video assets with AI-generated keyword descriptors at both title and scene levels. SpherexAI decodes the digital DNA of your content, from main themes and characters to dialogues and emotions.