That’s Christmas channel returns

That’s TV has launched its annual Christmas entertainment channel That’s Christmas. The channel will broadcast festive entertainment including many classics first seen during the holiday seasons of yesteryear.

That’s Christmas is avaiiable free-to-air 24/7 across the UK on Freeview channel 71, Sky channel 191 and Virgin Media channel 296, replacing the That’s TV 3 channel until January 2025.

That’s Christmas Head of Programming, Kris Vaiksalu, commented: “Viewers have been writing to us all year with their programming wishes and we know there is a real sense of anticipation for the launch of That’s Christmas. Part of what makes Christmas such a special time of year is knowing the evenings will be lit up with some of the greatest TV shows ever made. There are so many special anniversaries we wanted to mark this year with it being the 50th year since Selwyn Froggitt, the 40th since Rising Damp and the 35th since A Bit of A Do and Stay Lucky. We’re excited to be able to showcase these all-time classics, representing an important part of our national TV heritage, as part of our comedy festival this Christmas season.

“Watching age-old comedy is a national Christmas tradition but for some years many of these favourites have been missing from the festivities. The mission of That’s Christmas is to spread joy and laughter, bringing many of the greatest TV shows of Christmas’ past into Christmas present. Viewers tell us that it helps lift the mood when That’s Christmas launches. For millions of viewers, the That’s Christmas launch marks the start of the festivities. It’s officially here, let the Christmas cheer begin,” added Vaiksalu.

The group’s other entertainment channels, That’s TV and That’s TV 2, will continue to broadcast as normal with their regular mix of entertainment on most major TV platforms.