wedotv signs content deals with Fox, ZDF and more

wedotv, the free streaming sports and entertainment network, has closed several licensing deals with studios and distributors, including a multi-territory licensing deal with Fox Entertainment Global.

The deal with Fox Entertainment Global will bring hundreds of TV movies to wedotv services in the UK, DACH, Italy, the Nordics and Benelux countries. Included in the package are a number of Christmas-themed films, in time for the holiday season, and titles such as House of Versace, Pop Star, Twist of Fate and The Watcher, among many others.

In addition, wedotv has invested in over 1,000 hours of content for the DACH region, including crime documentaries from ZDF Studios, movies from New Regency, 12 Bud Spencer titles from Dolphin Medien, films from OneGate (Studio Hamburg), and the true crime series Crime Scene Solvers (pictured). wedotv has also acquired 400 hours of movies from Icon Productions for its channels operating in the UK; and 100 hours of movies from Reel One for the UK, Italy and the DACH region.

“In order to compete with some of the established subscription and free services, we recognise that greatly expanding our distribution is only part of an effective streaming business strategy. It is vital that we invest in programming. The life blood of any channel business whether it’s streaming or broadcast or delivered through a hybrid technology is a quality user experience where the viewers stay over long viewing periods and see multiple advertising breaks,” commented Chris Sharp, Co-CEO of wedotv. “We are grateful to have such strong relationships with the top studios and distributors of content throughout Europe.”

The titles from these companies will be included on wedotv’s AVoD platform according to the relevant region, as well as on its FAST channels wedotv BIG stories and wedotv movies.