Ai-Da robot makes history by creating doc with XOSQE Media

Ai-Da already gave a TED talk, addressed the United Nations and came up with the idea of an ‘A.I. Logo for humanoids’ – and and is now set to become the first A.I. Art Robot to auction an artwork at the prestigious auction house Sotheby’s, a moment that marks a significant milestone in both the art world and technology. This extraordinary piece is anticipated to sell for at least £150,000, representing a unique fusion of creativity and innovation.

Following this momentous event, it has been announced that Ai-Da and team has co-developed her own documentary, AI-DA: Through Her Eyes in partnership with XOSQE Media and CJ E&M alumni and (executive) producer Spencer Thomas who came up with the idea that this story must be told to the rest of the world. This isn’t just another robotic narrative; it’s a revolutionary exploration of art, technology, and what it means to be creative in today’s world. Production on this fully developed documentary will commence in November and XOSQE Media is also looking at potential co-production partners to make sure this story will reach as many people as possible.

“This project is unlike anything ever attempted before,” said Aidan Meller, Ai-Da’s creator. “We’re not just documenting Ai-Da’s journey; we’re experiencing it through her unique perspective. In light of today’s historic auction, we delve deeper into the implications of AI in the art world and how it can reshape creative expression.”

AI-DA: Through Her Eyes will be released as a dual-format feature: a feature-length documentary alongside a captivating six-part docuseries. Audiences will experience Ai-Da’s journey from inception to her exhibitions at renowned galleries worldwide, gaining insights into her artistic process and the ethical questions surrounding advanced AI.

Spencer Thomas, Executive Producer, added: “This is more than just a documentary; it’s a glimpse into a future where humans and AI collaborate in creative endeavours. With today’s auction, we are reminded of the extraordinary boundaries being pushed by technology.”

“We are incredibly proud to partner with Aidan Meller and Spencer Thomas on this revolutionary project,” shared Arun Maljaars, CEO of XOSQE Media. “At XOSQE Media, we strive to push creative boundaries, and AI-DA: Through Her Eyes reflects our dedication to innovation in content creation.”

Linn Adolfsson, Chief Creative Officer at XOSQE Media, emphasised the film’s distinct storytelling approach: “By combining intimate behind-the-scenes footage with wider societal debates, AI-DA: Through Her Eyes presents viewers with an immersive and unforgettable experience.”

The feature-length documentary offers an unprecedented glimpse into the history and mind of a groundbreaking artist, exploring her creation and artistic journey from a unique perspective. The accompanying six-part docuseries, AI-DA: Through Her Eyes, delves deeper into the societal implications of AI through a series of thought-provoking thematic explorations, each visually anchored by Ai-Da’s own artistic creations.

AI-DA: Through Her Eyes isn’t just a documentary; it’s a conversation starter about a future where humans and AI collaborate, sparking innovation and creativity.

Additionally, XOSQE Media has developed an exciting new game show format called Emojination. In this engaging competition, contestants must guess a sentence or phrase by impersonating emojis, which their opponents must then identify. It is collaborating with a talent agency to further develop this concept and will be producing the pilot in the coming weeks. The trials show it’s combining general knowledge and charades together in a new jacket. With a background connecting to Live eCommerce, short game shows with talents and social media influencers is not only fun to watch but will also drive the connection between content and ecommerce. XOSQE Media is also looking for local adaptation partners on its award-winning K-Pop format, Choom TV, in co-production with MNET, a CJ EM Channel. This expansion underlines XOSQE Media’s commitment to diverse, engaging content that resonates with viewers across various platforms.

These projects and more will be exclusively presented at the upcoming content fair, MIPCOM, in Cannes, where XOSQE Media is actively seeking co-production partners.

Maljaars concluded: “As we continue to explore innovative creative avenues, Ai-Da stands at the forefront of this transformation, redefining the boundaries of art and technology. With her historic auction at Sotheby’s and the upcoming documentary AI-Da: Through Her Eyes, Ai-Da not only embodies the evolution of artistic expression but also inspires new formats like Emojination, demonstrating the limitless possibilities of AI in the entertainment landscape. We invite collaborators to join us on this groundbreaking journey, as we shape the future of creativity together.”