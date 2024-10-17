Airbus Defence & Space to lay off 2,500

Airbus Defence & Space is having a tough time. It has, in the past, confirmed that it is facing a challenging business environment, and now says it will “streamline the organisation to enhance the Division’s future competitiveness”. The direct consequence will be some 2,500 staff axed.

Airbus said: “[the pressures] especially in the Space Systems segment where significant financial charges were recorded in 2023 and 2024. Intended measures will include creating a more effective and efficient organisational structure for the Division, especially with regard to headquartered functions, as well as a full operative end-to-end accountability for its business lines Air Power, Space Systems and Connected Intelligence. It is expected that these measures will result in a reduction of up to 2,500 positions within Airbus Defence and Space until mid 2026.”

“In recent years, the defence and space sector and, thus, our Division have been impacted by a fast changing and very challenging business context with disrupted supply chains, rapid changes in warfare and increasing cost pressure due to budgetary constraints. While transformation efforts initiated in 2023 have started bearing fruit, particularly on operational performance and risk management, we are now taking the next steps, not least to adjust to an increasingly difficult space market. We want to shape the Division so it can act as a leading and competitive player in this ever-evolving market. This requires us to become faster, leaner and more competitive,” said Mike Schoellhorn, Airbus Defence and Space CEO.

“Airbus has a long track record of acting as a responsible employer in difficult situations and this time will be no different. It is clear though that we must adapt if we want to champion our industry and lead Europe’s ecosystem of Defence Aerospace,” the Airbus statement added.