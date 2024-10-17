CNA launches on Freeview

Asia-based news and current affairs brand CNA’s free ad-supported streaming television (FAST) channel is now available on Freeview 276.

Previously available via Channelbox on channel 271, the move to its own Freeview channel enhances accessibility for a larger audience in the UK.

CNA’s availability on Freeview was facilitated by Global Distribution Services, content aggregation and distribution company, specialising on FAST Freeview distribution and monetisation. The channel is monetised via SSAI and uses the latest CMP from Synapse which is compatible with Freeview, Freely and other DTT platforms.

Positioned to “Understand Asia”, CNA reports on global developments with Asian perspectives and delivers high-quality news and programming including daily news updates from Asia, acclaimed investigative documentary series and history travelogues.

Tanya Kronfli, Global Distribution Service’s founder and director, commented: “We are thrilled to support CNA in this expansion. Our goal has always been to foster diversity through authentic narratives and firsthand perspectives.”