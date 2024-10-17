Germany: Pay-TV, SVoD revenues at €5.4bn in 2023

Revenues from pay-TV and paid VoD in Germany grew by 8.8 per cent to €5.4 billion in 2023 reports VAUNET, the umbrella organisation of audio and audiovisual media companies in the country, in its Pay TV & Paid VOD in Germany 2023/2024 study. VAUNET expects additional growth of around 5 per cent for 2024, bringing total revenues to €5.6 billion.

The German-speaking GSA region (Germany, Austria and German-speaking Switzerland) also remains on a growth trajectory. In 2023, total revenues in this region reached €6.3 billion, passing the €6 billion mark for the first time. VAUNET forecasts another 5 per cent growth for 2024, with total revenues projected to reach €6.7 billion in the GSA region (barring any negative external factors).

According to the study, the number of pay-TV subscriptions in Germany increased to 11.2 million in 2023 (2022: 10.1 million), while AGF-licensed pay-TV channels reached an average monthly audience of 18.7 million viewers. For 2024, VAUNET anticipates a new high of 11.6 million pay-TV subscriptions in Germany. Subscriptions to SVoD services in Germany also saw growth, rising to 21.1 million in 2023 and surpassing the 20-million mark for the first time. The forecast for 2024 expects SVoD subscriptions to rise to 22.2 million.

Frank Giersberg, Managing Director of VAUNET, commented: “The pay-TV and paid video on demand market is growing and becoming increasingly competitive. While the variety of offerings is impressive, it’s important to recognise that in such a highly competitive environment, compounded by unequal competition with major tech platforms and broader economic challenges, it cannot be taken for granted. In this dynamic market, which still includes some newer players and high start-up costs, additional burdens such as investment obligations by law could jeopardise the diversity of offerings.”

Tim Werner, CEO of Mainstream Media and Chair of the VAUNET Pay-TV Working Group, said: “With a strong growth rate and intensifying competition, the entire industry is being pushed to achieve creative excellence. I attribute Mainstream Media’s continued success and steady growth to the dedication of my team and their great attention to detail. Romance TV consistently ranks among the top three most successful pay-TV channels in Germany, and Heimatkanal’s sustained position in the top ten since 2002 is equally impressive.”

Elke Walthelm, Chief Operating Officer & Managing Director of Sky Deutschland, said: “The pay-TV and streaming landscape is expanding, but with an ever-growing range of content and apps, it’s also becoming more complex. Our solution is the Sky Stream platform, which conveniently consolidates the best entertainment in one place. This smart aggregation is made possible through innovative, strategic partnerships. Together, we’re making TV simpler, more intuitive, and easier to navigate than ever.”

Nicole Agudo Berbel, Chief Distribution Officer of ProSiebenSat.1 and MD of Joyn, said: “Our streaming platform Joyn is showing growth in every segment. User numbers increased by 52 per cent in the third quarter, and viewers are engaging with the platform more intensively. Our AVoD service’s advertising revenues are also on the rise. Additionally, we continue to close new distribution and content partnerships. In a diverse streaming and pay-TV environment, having a strong content mix and ensuring a seamless product availability are key.”

Henning Nieslony, Chief Streaming Officer of RTL Deutschland, commented: “The streaming market is entering its most exciting phase yet – and RTL+ is thriving. In a fiercely competitive space, we achieved the highest usage volume of all AGF-measured platforms in Q3, particularly with 14- to 49-year-olds and 14- to 29-year-olds. With a 24.6 per cent increase, reaching 5.6 million subscribers, we’ve made significant strides in the first half of the year. This is a strong track record in a market where we are focussed on our customers with high-quality content and strong partnerships and in which not everyone will be able to keep up.”

Michael Keidel, Vice President Affiliate, Ad Sales and Streaming Partnerships Northern, Central, Eastern Europe Paramount, added: “The entertainment industry is evolving, but premium content remains a constant. Paramount continues to produce internationally successful series and films like Tulsa King, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds and Mission: Impossible. Our pay-TV entertainment offerings make us a leading player in the market, well-loved by audiences, and we are seeing strong growth in this sector. Smart distribution and marketing partnerships, including with Sky, Deutsche Telekom, and Amazon Prime, help consolidate our position. In addition, we continue to generate solid revenues as a relevant player in the pay TV sector, including with Nick Jr.”