Morus appointed TAC Chair

The Council of TAC, the trade association for TV production in Wales, has appointed Llŷr Morus as its new Chair.

Morus is Managing Director of production company Cynyrchiadau Mojo Productions and has been on TAC Council since 2022. Morus started his career working in production 30 years ago – working initially on light entertainment before moving into children’s television and then to Drama. As a producer his recent credits include Un Bore Mercher/Keeping Faith 3, Cyswllt, Fflam, Dal y Mellt and Hafiach for Vox Pictures. His career has seen him work in the independent sector as well as being a staff member at BBC Wales and BBC Studios. Morus is a keen advocate of developing talent within the industry.

He will take over from Dyfrig Davies (Telesgop) who has stepped down at the conclusion of his three-year term as Chair. Davies has led on the work to tackle ‘brass-plating’, seeking to ensure rules around out-of-London commissioning by the public service broadcasters are observed, including lobbying on the Media Bill as it passed through Parliament. Davies also worked to seek greater commitments for Channel 4 for out-of-London commissioning, which resulted in a concession from Ofcom to require more commissioning in the nations.

Morus will now take over to lead, alongside TAC General Manager Sioned Haf Roberts, on TAC’s work liaising with S4C, BBC Wales, the UK public service broadcasters, streaming platforms, UK Government, Welsh Government and creative organisations. He will also continue TAC’s work to engage in processes such as Ofcom’s UK Public Service Media Review and the UK Government’s Industrial Strategy as well as preparing for the next BBC Charter Review, to ensure the BBC remains committed to sustainable production bases in the UK nations and that it and S4C’s public funding is maintained.

Davies said: “TAC’s work is so important, ensuring that the creative industries in Wales remain vibrant and successful. It’s been a privilege to be Chair. I know that Llŷr shares the passion for this work and his experience will be so beneficial to the sector going forward. I wish him the very best.”

Morus added: “I wish to thank Dyfrig for all his hard work, leadership and drive during his three years as Chair of TAC and for always putting the needs of its members at the forefront of all the discussions. I look forward to continuing with the good work done by Dyfrig and the team and representing our members during this uncertain time for the industry to ensure a bright future for the sector in Wales and beyond.”