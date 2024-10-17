Prime Video’s Citadel: Diana biggest launch for Italian Original

Prime Video has revealed that the Italian Original spy series Citadel: Diana, from the world of Citadel, has achieved the biggest global launch for an Italian Original ever on Prime Video, based on worldwide viewership, outside its country of origin, in launch weekend.

The Italian series starring Matilda De Angelis has enjoyed breakout success in countries around the world. The series ranked number 1 series in Italy, US and UK in launch weekend, and Top 5 in almost 150 countries, including Canada, Australia, Germany, Spain, France, Brazil, Mexico and India.

The success of the Italian series has also brought in more audiences to the first season of Citadel, with global viewers tuning in during the weekend from countries such as US, Italy, and UK being some of the top regions in terms of viewership.

“The success of Citadel: Diana shows that our customers worldwide continue to embrace local stories, made by the best local storytellers and talent,” said James Farrell, VP International Originals, Prime Video & Amazon MGM Studios. “The world of Citadel is a truly unique concept, with our goal being to create a new spy world that travels globally. The innovative storytelling of Citadel: Diana has done just that with the high-octane, character-driven, action spy story appealing to audiences worldwide.”

Produced by Cattleya—part of ITV Studios— and Amazon MGM Studios, and executive produced by the Russo Brothers’ AGBO, Citadel: Diana debuted exclusively on Prime Video globally on October 10th. It will be followed by India’s series, Citadel: Honey Bunny starring Varun Dhawan and Samantha on November 7th. Season 2 of Citadel, starring Richard Madden and Priyanka Chopra Jonas, has commenced production, with Joe Russo serving as director.