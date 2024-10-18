Canal+ expands partnership with LG

LG Electronics and Canal+ Group have announced the expansion of their global partnership for the distribution of Canal+ Group Applications on webOS in all Canal+ Group Territories.

This partnership covers for the first time more than 40 territories, including a renewal regarding the Canal+ brands in France, Poland, Switzerland, Netherlands, Czech Republic, Austria, Slovakia, Myanmar and also the upcoming launch of the Canal+ App on LG TVs in French Overseas territories as well as in more than 25 French-speaking African territories. It also covers six other brands belonging to Canal+ Group: K+ in Vietnam, Skylink in Czech Republic and Slovakia, Direct One in Hungary, Focus Sat in Romania, TV Vlaanderen and Télésat in Belgium.

The Canal+ Group applications will be available on LG Smart TVs running webOS 4.0 and above (webOS 5.0 for French-speaking Africa and French Overseas territories) and will also include other LG screens, such as projectors.

Canal+ Group and LG have also been working to increase Canal+ App and contents visibility on the LG webOS platform, which is now expected to offer easier access to users of webOS.

Canal+ Group subscribers will be able to log-in to watch content via their Canal+ offer, either within the Canal+ application or through a direct link to third-party applications included in their package.

“We are pleased to extend our partnership with LG across all our territories, underscoring the acceleration of Canal+ Group global expansion. With this partnership, accessing to all Canal+ content and bundles has never been so easy on webOS, mentioned Philippe Schwerer, EVP Industrial Partnerships & New Business at Canal+ Group.

“LG has been committed to offering relevant services across regions and for various audiences,” added Chris Jo, senior vice president of platform business at LG Home Entertainment Company. “With LG webOS users having now access to a wide offer of Canal+ group apps, including Canal+ premium service, we are confident our partnership with Canal+ will be strengthened”.