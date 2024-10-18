DAZN to stream 2024 Ballon d’Or

DAZN, the sports streaming platform, will stream the 2024 Ballon d’Or ceremony live and free in a wide range of international markets, as well as be the main sponsor of the event.

Taking place in Paris, the ceremony will celebrate the best talent in football, with top men’s and women’s players vying for the sport’s most coveted individual accolades. Fans can tune in to watch the live coverage without a subscription on October 28th at 17:45 GMT.

In addition to the live broadcast, DAZN will provide behind-the-scenes access across its social media channels, offering exclusive insights into the event.

The Ballon d’Or, awarded since 1956, is the ultimate recognition of a player’s excellence. In 2023, Lionel Messi claimed his record-setting eighth Ballon d’Or, while Aitana Bonmatí secured her first in the women’s category. The latter will be considered a hugely strong contender again for the women’s trophy, while the men’s competition will feature standout performers such as Vinicius Jr, Jude Bellingham, Kylian Mbappe, Erling Haaland, Bukayo Saka and Rodri.

In addition to the men’s and women’s Ballon d’Or, the ceremony will feature the presentation of the Yashin Trophy (Best Goalkeeper) and Kopa Trophy (Best U21 Player).