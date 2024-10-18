Fremantle signs package deal with Spain’s Filmin

Fremantle, the producer and distributor of entertainment and film, has signed a drama package deal with Filmin, the Spanish VOD platform, that offers a range of European series and films, along with classics and contemporary documentaries.

The agreement includes some of the company’s headline scripted titles of the year, including Swedish filmmaker Tomas Alfredson’s modern adaptation of Ingmar Bergman’s infidelity drama Faithless, and BAFTA-winning actress Rebecca Hall’s thriller The Listeners which is also coming to the BBC this November).

The deal also includes Victor Levin’s honest portrayal of love, Alice & Jack, directed by Juho Kuosmanen; Cold War crime thriller Herrhausen – The Banker and the Bomb; and Little Bird, which tackles the Canadian government policy known as the Sixties Scoop.

Jaume Ripoll, Filmin’s Head of Content and Editorial Director, commented: “We’re deeply honoured to add such high-quality titles to our eclectic catalogue, which blends A-list actors and directors with independent productions of great merit. Spanish audiences will be captivated by what’s coming next; these are all destined for success.”

“It’s fantastic to be partnering with Filmin to bring our highly anticipated, cutting-edge dramas to Spain,” added Al de Azpiazu, SVP, French Speaking Europe, Italy, Spain & Portugal, International, Fremantle. “These new, diverse and captivating stories come from some of the most talented teams around the world and will be a great addition to their premium content lineup.”