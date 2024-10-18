Little Dot Sport signs PFL, Bellator YouTube deal

Content studio and digital media network, Little Dot Studios, has announced that its sports-specialist label, Little Dot Sport, has been awarded the YouTube channel management contract for PFL, Bellator MMA and PFL Europe, effective immediately.

Under this agreement, Little Dot Sport will provide services, including YouTube channel management and digital copyright management (DCM) to claim user-generated content (UGC) featuring official MMA material, all aimed at enhancing the digital presence of PFL and Bellator and driving monetisation. In addition to this, the Little Dot Studios AD-Sales team will provide relevant advertising across the channel, creating a custom, targeted campaign, including digital sponsorship across all YouTube inventory.

A dedicated team from Little Dot Sport will also work with PFL and Bellator on global events, managing content publishing and optimisation during fight nights – including the upcoming PFL Battle of the Giants, featuring heavyweight- champion Francis Ngannou – and the Bellator MMA Champions Series. Between events, an always-on content team will continue engaging audiences and growing the channels.

David Green, EVP, Commercial Operations & Business Development, Bellator, commented: “We’re delighted to be working with the Little Dot Sport team, who are clearly the industry leaders when it comes to YouTube channel management and digital content monetisation. Their strategic approach to growing audiences alongside their proven track record of enhancing and creating revenue streams will be invaluable to us as we continue to grow PFL and Bellator’s presence globally.”

Katie Matthews, Partnership Director, Little Dot Sport, added: “This is a really exciting time for us to be partnering with PFL as they continue their global expansion. The opportunities that their ongoing events schedule provides – including one of the biggest events in MMA history coming up later this month – alongside their incredibly rich archive, gives us a huge array of premium content to work with to both build audiences and develop revenue streams. We look forward to working in close collaboration with PFL to maximise the opportunities available to them across YouTube.”

Little Dot Studios is an All3Media company.