Research: 53% see benefits of product ecosystem

Parks Associates research shows the majority of US households that own or are planning to purchase a connected TV (CTV) device recognise the benefits of staying within a product ecosystem – 53 per cent state it is easier to manage apps and preferences when using devices within the same ecosystem.

With one-third of households planning to buy a smart TV in the next six months, companies looking to capture these households could succeed by emphasising the ease of navigation across their portfolio, as well as the list of supported streaming apps.



“Customers are looking for an interface that is fast and easy to navigate but can also provide an expansive experience compatible across multiple devices and apps, especially AVoD services,” commented Mindi Sue Sternblitz-Rubenstein, VP, Marketing, Parks Associates.