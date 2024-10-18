Run3TV, TVision partner

Run3TV, the ATSC 3.0 application platform that enables Smart Broadcasting for local TV broadcasters, has announced a partnership with audience measurement firm TVision, to provide accurate viewing and attention data from the TVision audience panel.

TVision maintains a panel of approximately 5,000 US households representing more than 14,000 people, measuring person-level viewer engagement and attention on a second-by-second basis, providing insights into audience behaviours beyond just what channel is on TV.

Run3TV provides an ATSC 3.0 compliant application framework which is used by developers and broadcasters to build and deploy Smart Broadcasting applications. When a consumer tunes to an ATSC 3.0 signal, Smart TVs that have implemented Run3TV receive information in the broadcast signal enable the TV to fetch the associated application designated by the broadcaster. That application, and the Run3TV application framework that it runs in, are loaded into the HTML5 browser on the TV and the TV presents the app to the consumer.

“TVision is a respected and trusted voice in the audience measurement industry. Our focus with TVision is to enrich the data we collect describing TV viewing behaviour on Smart TVs with TVision data describing the number and demographics of viewers present in the room and associated attention metrics for broadcast and broadband ads. We plan to use this information to improve broadcasters’ understanding of the audiences they are reaching, to better understand the viewing time ‘lift’ generated by Smart Broadcasting capabilities such as Programme Re-Start, and to measure increases in attention metrics from Enhanced TV content applications built by our broadcasters and powered by the underlying Run3TV application,” said Michael Collette, CEO of Run3TV. “We may also want to better understand how NEXTGEN TV broadcasting and its more contemporary features attract and retain younger audiences.”

“The value of using person-level, second-by-second data is to better understand the audience size and demographics of viewers for both streaming and linear programming. Local stations can better position their inventory of available advertising when they have highly accurate co-viewing, demo, and attention metrics that help validate the real engagement levels for their programming,” added TVision CEO Yan Liu.

Run3TV is now available to viewers in some 80 million households, as a key feature of NEXTGEN TV over-the-air broadcasting. Run3TV allows local stations to add new features and capabilities for viewers beyond just linear television, such as Programme Re-Start and personalised streamed content from local stations.