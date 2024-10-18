Sunrise launches TV Shop strategy

Swiss telco Sunrise has added Disney+ and a new TV Shop strategy to its TV offering.

“Sunrise TV is more than just television. We offer everything our customers prefer to see and all in one place. With the new TV Shop, they can access their favourite content easily on the Sunrise TV Box and enjoy unlimited entertainment with maximum flexibility. Customers can sign up for and amend their streaming subscriptions and channel packages anytime and with just a few clicks. The TV Shop is just the start of our new TV strategy. We’ll be integrating other streaming services and offering customers exciting combined offers from a variety of services,” said Christoph Richartz, Chief Consumer Officer Main Brand at Sunrise.

With over 280 TV channels, seven days of Replay TV, up to 2,000 hours of recordings and numerous TV streaming apps, along with additional channel packages, Sunrise TV offers unlimited entertainment options. Thanks to the new TV Shop and updated user interface, Sunrise TV makes it even simpler for customers to take advantage of a range of offers, while making it easy for them to customise their subscriptions to suit their individual needs.

The TV Shop gives customers access to all offers in one convenient location on their Sunrise TV Box. Thanks to the overview of subscriptions, terms and costs, customers remain in control at all times. In addition, billing is manageable easily via the monthly Sunrise bill.

The TV Shop bundles popular offers from Netflix, Sky and oneplus and popular channel packages from MySports and Premium Plus. The Disney+ app is new and includes Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars and National Geographic, and there is a range of general entertainment content available on Sunrise TV under the Star brand, adding new content to Sunrise TV’s entertainment offering

Customers can now sign up for their selected streaming subscriptions and all channel packages in My Sunrise, on the Sunrise self-care platform, at Sunrise shops or by calling the sales hotline.