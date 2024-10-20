Thomas & Friends: The Christmas Letter Express coming to Netflix

Mattel Television Studios has announced that Thomas & Friends: The Christmas Letter Express one-hour holiday special will debut on Netflix in the US on November 21st, followed by global launches across a number of broadcast and streaming platforms including Milkshake! on Channel 5 and Nick Jr in the UK and Cartoonito in Italy.

Inspired by Mattel’s iconic Thomas & Friends franchise and brought to life in vibrant 2D animation with Corus Entertainment’s Nelvana, Thomas & Friends: The Christmas Letter Express features three original holiday songs. Audiences can join Percy, Thomas and friends as they chug through dazzling parades and snowy adventures to deliver a lost letter to Santa. This festive special is packed with music, friendship and holiday magic.

On November 21st, the special will be available to stream in the US, Canada, Greece, Spain, Benelux, South Africa, Thailand, Indonesia, India, Philippines, Singapore, Vietnam, Hong Kong, Malaysia, South Korea, Taiwan

In 2025 it will become available in additional markets including the UK, Latin America, Italy, France, Poland and Turkey.