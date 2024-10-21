Broadcast 2040+ urges terrestrial TV protection

Campaigners are calling on the UK Government to commit to the long-term future of traditional terrestrial broadcast TV, as consultancy firm EY has published research revealing the risks and costs of delivering all TV over only the internet.

Free-to-air, terrestrial broadcast TV, which millions watch every day, is only secure until the early 2030s, when current licences expire. Some in the industry say the Government should lead a deliberate switch-off of terrestrial broadcast TV, in part as a way of forcing more people to go online.

With internet connections much less reliable than the terrestrial TV service, if everyone were forced to switch over to online TV viewing only, people would be paying more for a less reliable service.

Key findings from the report include:

59 per cent of viewers do not want to be forced to have a high-speed broadband internet connection to watch TV .

31 per cent of viewers say they cannot afford to pay more than they currently do to access broadband and TV services.

40 per cent of viewers said a switchover to IP-only would be bad or very bad use of government funding

As well as the ongoing costs of a fixed broadband connection, millions of households would also face the upfront costs of new TV equipment and installation support – with a total cost of £129 million. Those most affected would be some of the most vulnerable in society, who rely on terrestrial TV the most. These include older people, those on lower incomes, people living with a disability and remoter rural communities.

The Broadcast 2040+ coalition, whose members include the Digital Poverty Alliance and the Rural Services Network, is urging the government to commit to a hybrid future for TV and radio services, ensuring continued universal access to terrestrial TV alongside streaming, so that no one is left-behind.

Sarah Champion, Labour MP for Rotherham, commented: “Terrestrial TV is a vital national treasure that provides millions of households with daily and universal access to information, education and entertainment. This report demonstrates that an online-only TV future would further exclude vulnerable communities. I will be urging our new Government to act now to ensure broadcast TV is protected for the millions who depend on it.”

David Coulson, Partner, Economic Advisory at EY, said: “If a switch were made to distribute TV exclusively over the internet, even by 2040 approximately 4 million homes would still need broadband and set-top-box upgrades. This is forecast to cost government and consumers over £2 billion to set-up, plus a further £900m each year to cover ongoing broadband fees and to support vulnerable users.”

A spokesperson from the Broadcast 2040+ campaign said: “This report lays bare the hidden cost of any proposed switch-off of terrestrial TV. It would mean vulnerable people being asked to pay more, risk disconnecting millions from universal access to TV and burden the taxpayer with new financial liabilities. The report also makes clear that this costly disruption is not necessary. The UK’s current hybrid model of TV, with terrestrial operating alongside online streaming as complementary services, works well and gives us the best of both worlds. Ministers will soon have to make a decision about the long-term future of terrestrial TV. We are urging them to guarantee this vital service to 2040 and beyond.”

Elizabeth Anderson, CEO of the Digital Poverty Alliance, part of the Broadcast 2040+ coalition, said: “For the millions of people who live in or at risk of digital poverty, terrestrial TV provides a vital social lifeline. It guarantees universal access to quality TV content, free to air, to every home. A fixed highspeed broadband connection is something that many people cannot afford and even the most basic internet connection is one of the first things cancelled when people need to tighten their belts. Forcing people to take on new costs to watch TV risks excluding them from access to TV altogether.”

Colin Browne, Chairman of the Voice of the Listener & Viewer, part of the Broadcast 2040+ coalition, added: “Universal access to quality broadcasting is a right. It is also essential to maintain the democratic and cultural traditions of the UK. Terrestrial TV and radio services keep us all connected, especially our most vulnerable communities. This new report makes it clear that the current hybrid model of TV, which provides a choice of terrestrial and streaming, is popular with audiences. We would like the Government to ensure that citizens continue to have a choice in how they watch TV.”

Kerry, Booth, chief executive of the Rural Services Network said: “The Rural Services Network strongly believes in ensuring access and choice for all, particularly for those in rural and vulnerable communities. Many of these households rely solely on terrestrial TV, not just due to affordability, but also because of inadequate digital infrastructure in rural areas. An internet-only TV model would create a digital divide, leaving many at risk of increased social isolation—especially older people and those living alone—who use TV as a lifeline for information and social connection. It is imperative that the government adopts a balanced approach that preserves traditional broadcasting and safeguards the well-being of rural communities.”