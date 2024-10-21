CosmoBlue Media, Fz Sports partnership

CosmoBlue Media, a specialist in digital distribution, and Fz Sports, the owner of Fanatiz and 1190 Sports, have announced a strategic partnership to collaborate on OTT streaming and the global distribution of media rights. The partnership will see both companies leveraging their respective expertise to enhance global streaming services and expand the reach of media rights across the world.

In the OTT domain, CosmoBlue Media and Fz Sports will collaborate to develop and deploy a next-generation streaming platform. This platform, set to operate globally, will serve as a marketplace for various streaming services. It will build upon the technology and expertise of Fanatiz, the sports streaming service for Hispanic audiences, which has paying subscribers in over 140 countries. The collaboration will also tap into the content relationships and distribution channels of CosmoBlue Media in Canada, among other OTT assets, provides a range of content and global distribution across numerous categories.

On the sports media side, CosmoBlue Media will contribute its content licensing and distribution expertise. Together with Fz Sports’ 1190 Sports business vertical, the two companies will collaborate on the global distribution and exploitation of media rights. Fz Sports, through 1190 Sports, manages the international rights for the Argentine football league (Liga Profesional de Fútbol), the global rights to Peru’s Liga1, the World Cup Qualifiers media rights for most Conmebol teams, and the international media rights to Brazil’s Paulistão tournament.

Cosmo Blue will work with Fz Sports to distribute and commercialise these sports properties worldwide, while Fz Sports will assist in maximising the reach and value of CosmoBlue’s global media assets.

Loni Farhi, Co-Founder of CosmoBlue Media, commented: “We are thrilled to partner with Fz Sports, a company that shares our vision of transforming the sports media landscape through innovation and collaboration. By combining our strengths in OTT and sports media distribution, we are creating a powerful ecosystem that will bring exceptional sports content to global audiences across multiple platforms.”

Matias Rivera, Co-Founder and CEO of Fz Sports, added: “This strategic alliance with CosmoBlue is an exciting opportunity to leverage each other’s strengths. With CosmoBlue’s vast experience in media rights and global distribution, combined with our expertise in sports streaming and content relationships, we are confident this partnership will bring new opportunities for fans and media rights holders alike.”