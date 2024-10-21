Data: Spanish content to generate $1.4bn in revenue in 2024

At MIPCOM, ICEX Spain Trade & Investment and Parrot Analytics showcased the international success of Spain-originated content.

Parrot Analytics, a specialist in entertainment analytics, presented data showing that Spain-originated content has generated an estimated $5.1 billion (€4.7bn) in global streaming revenue over the past four years. The success of iconic Netflix originals such as Money Heist or Elite, has paved the path for a new wave of diverse content such as Prime Video’s show Red Queen (pictured), Apple TV+ co-production series Land of Women and Netflix movie Nowhere that have achieved international success. These results further solidify Spain’s position as a dominant player in the international content market, as its content leads demand among both European and Spanish-speaking countries.

According to Parrot Analytics’ YoY growth data from 2023 to 2024, the global demand for Spain-originated content has seen exponential growth across all regions:

US & Canada : +40 per cent

: +40 per cent LatAm : +56 per cent

: +56 per cent Europe : +73 per cent

: +73 per cent Africa : +67 per cent

: +67 per cent Asia : +100 per cent

: +100 per cent Oceania: +175 per cent

These numbers highlight the growing appetite for Spanish content worldwide. Parrot Analytics’ data also shows a 22 per cent increase in the availability of Spanish series and films on major global streaming platforms since 2021, reflecting the increasing investment in Spain-originated content by these platforms.

Erik Rovina Mardones, Director for Creative Industries at ICEX, commented: “The $5.1 billion in global revenue generated by Spanish content over the past four years is a testament to the powerful impact our productions have on international audiences and their continued growth in popularity across the globe. Working with Parrot Analytics helps us provide our industry and creators with data-driven insights, enabling them to tap into emerging global markets and maximize their content’s international reach.”

Jaime Otero, VP of Partnerships at Parrot Analytics, added: “We are proud to partner with ICEX to quantify the increased economic impact of Spain’s film and TV content. The growing demand for Spain’s content around the world matters because it is directly leading to higher revenues for major streaming platforms. This not only underscores the cultural impact of Spain’s productions but also highlights the significant financial returns they are driving worldwide.”

The report also highlighted key performance metrics of top Spanish titles: