DAZN to air 2024 FIM World Supercross Championship

DAZN, the sports streaming platform, has secured the rights to broadcast the 2024 FIM World Supercross Championship (WSX) season to fans worldwide for free. DAZN will broadcast every round of the 2024 WSX season live, as well as airing highlights from each race weekend.

The WSX season will commence on October 26th at BC Place in Vancouver, Canada, and will continue with a double-header event at HBF Park in Perth, Australia, on November 23rd-24th. Abu Dhabi, UAE will host the season finale on December 4th.

Featuring 28 full-time riders across two competitive classes, the 2024 WSX season wwill see reigning two-time World Champion, Ken Roczen, attempt to defend his title against tough competition which includes Motocross and Supercross legend Eli Tomac.

DAZN will bring an immersive WSX experience to more than 200 markets.

Shay Segev, CEO of DAZN Group, commented: “DAZN will harness its cutting edge-technology and unmatched global reach to drive audience growth for the 2024 FIM World Supercross Championship. Offering fans across the globe the opportunity to watch this season for free marks a major step in expanding the visibility of this thrilling sport.”

Tom Burwell, CEO, FIM World Supercross Championship, added: “We’re absolutely delighted to be able to bring the FIM World Supercross Championship to a global audience with DAZN in 2024 and, more importantly, that it’s free-to-air for fans all over the world. We want our sport to be watched and enjoyed by as many people as possible, and this partnership with DAZN goes a long way to making that a reality.”