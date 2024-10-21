UK writers denounce ITV AI role

In response to UK commercial PSB ITV’s recent job advert for a Head of Generative AI Innovation, whose role will include using technology to help create ‘shows, films and digital-first content’, Writers’ Guild of Great Britain (WGGB) General Secretary Ellie Peers said: “We were shocked to hear that ITV are intending to bring in an AI expert to replace writers and other creators. There’s no shortage of story ideas out there, though sadly there appears to be an unwillingness to pay for them. If the broadcaster has a spare £95,000 [€114,000], they would be better off investing in screenwriters rather than gimmicks. We strongly oppose this move from ITV, which also raises serious questions about IP. We will be talking about this to ITV as a matter of urgency.”