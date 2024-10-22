Disguise, the immersive experience company, has received £1.2 Million in funding from Innovate UK and the EU as part of a larger investment into MAX-R — an alliance of companies dedicated to advancing virtual production, extended reality, virtual reality and metaverse technologies.

The MAX-R alliance — which is made up of Disguise, the BBC, ARRI, Improbable, Brainstorm, Foundry, FilmLight, The University of Hasselt, Universitat Pompeu Fabra, CREW and FilmAkademie Baden-Wurtumberg — has already announced its first developments. For Disguise, these are primarily focused on streamlining productions so that filmmakers, live events experts, broadcasters and more can use immersive technologies with fewer licence requirements and other costs. This will open up the creative possibilities for mid-to-low budget productions, helping to make virtual production and extended reality technology available to projects including shorts, ads and corporate presentations.

“MAX-R will offer exciting new opportunities to broaden the way creators and audiences craft, present and interact with digital realities,” says Disguise Chief Collaboration Officer Abi Bowman. “By offering an array of tools to streamline existing ways of working or facilitate exciting new ones, we’re making sure that the next generation of content creators have the tools they need to make the virtual world look and feel as real as the physical one.”