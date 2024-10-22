FIlmRise launching 6 new FAST channels

FilmRise, the US-based film and television studio and streaming network, has announced it will be launching a suite of new FAST channels to their roster of channel offerings. This includes the first-ever FAST channel solely dedicated to iconic detective Sherlock Holmes. The announcement was made at MIPCOM by Danny Fisher, CEO of FilmRise.

Alongside The Sherlock Holmes Channel, FilmRise will be launching: Z Nation, Continuum, FilmRise Drama, Sheriffs: El Dorado County and Iron Chef en Español, all of which will be available globally.

Melissa Wohl, SVP, Global Content Sales & Distribution at FilmRise, commented: “We are thrilled to offer our partners around the world an even broader selection of high-quality, high performing FAST channels. FilmRise quickly established itself as the Global FAST Lane To Streaming, where programming can get to market and monetization most quickly and effectively. This has helped FilmRise establish itself as an essential player in FAST in the industry.”

Content available on the new channels includes:

The Sherlock Holmes Channel: Solve befuddling mysteries with the world’s greatest detective on this channel full of tales adapted from the iconic works of Arthur Conan Doyle’s Sherlock Holmes.

FilmRise Drama Channel: Character-driven series and movies featuring stars such as Alexander Skarsgård, Helen Mirren, David Oyelowo, Rosie Perez and many more.

Z Nation Channel: In the wake of a Zombie apocalypse, a ragtag group of strangers escort the only known survivor of a zombie bite across the US in hopes that the survivor’s blood will save humanity (pictured). The series aired on SYFY from 2014-2018.

Continuum Channel: Detective Kiera Cameron is a cop from the year 2077 who was raised to rely on technology more than anything else, even herself. Now she and a group of deadly criminals called Liber8 are trapped in present-day Vancouver. A multi-Saturn-Award-winning series, Continuum aired on SYFY from 2013-2015.

Sheriffs: El Dorado County Channel: This 24/7 channel chronicles the daily duties and challenges of the El Dorado Sheriff’s Department in Northern California.

Iron Chef en Español Channel: Watch every secret ingredient showdown from the original Iron Chef in Spanish.