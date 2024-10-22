Germany: Viaplay SVoD channel on Prime Video

Viaplay Content Distribution has launched th e Viaplay channel as an add-on subscription on Prime Video via Prime Video Channels in Germany. Subscribers on Prime Video Channels will be able to seamlessly access the specialised offering of Scandinavian and European series and films.

Viaplay’s Germany content offering focuses on the Nordic region’s psychologically penetrating series and films, from suspenseful crime dramas and stylish young adult series to award-winning dramas and documentaries. Subscribers will have immediate access to hundreds of hours of premium Nordic and European content. Vanda Rapti, Viaplay Group EVP, Viaplay Select & Content Distribution, commented: “Germany remains the strongest market for Nordic drama, outside of the Nordics, and our launch on Amazon Prime reinforces our commitment to maximise the value of our offering for the benefit of partners and viewers. Germany is an optimal market to showcase the upsides of combining multiple distribution avenues: traditional licensing and coproductions; a curated offering adjusted to our streaming partner’s needs with Viaplay Select; as well as the Viaplay subscription channel, a one stop shop for the very best in European and Nordic series and films. which we are launching today on Prime Video Channels.”

Gerald Biart, Viaplay Group, VP Partnership, Growth & Marketing, added: “Following the success of Viaplay’s launch in the UK as an add-on subscription via Prime Video Channels earlier this year, Viaplay is thrilled to expand our global distribution in Germany and in more European markets coming soon. Viaplay’s SVoD channel will offer German viewers a new, cost-effective streaming service to watch all their favorite Nordic series and films, including The Bridge, Threesome, and Face to Face, and the upcoming additions of top performing dramas Honour, Wisting, and Black Sands. The Viaplay channel on Prime Video Channels offers a broad content line-up, from thrilling crime dramas and relatable character-focused dramedies to fascinating true stories and gripping documentaries.”

Customers in Germany will have the opportunity to experience the Viaplay add-on subscription channel on Prime Video via Prime Video Channels starting with a free 7-day trial for eligible customers and no extra apps to download and no cable required.