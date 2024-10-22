Premier Sports partners with League of Ireland on LOITV

The League of Ireland and Premier Sports have announced a partnership which will see Premier Sports launch a platform for LOITV bringing League of Ireland football fans access to the service through a range of apps on mobile, tablet and smart TV.



The new platform from Premier Sports will see LOITV available on Android TV, LG TV, FireTV, Sony and Hisense as well as apps for mobile and tablet on both Apple and Android. LOITV will also be available on Desktop, Chromecast and AirPlay.



As part of the partnership, a new subscription model will also be launched ahead of the 2025 season offering a range of offers including annual, monthly and 24 hour passes with details to be announced in the run up to the 2025 season. Premier Sports UK Director of Operations, Richard Webb, commented: “For over 10 years we have been operating a robust and successful streaming solution and growing it into a significant part of our own business. Therefore, it seems like a natural progression to begin offering our products as an end-to-end streaming solution to third parties. In what is a crowded market, we believe we can give partners a highly competitive return on their content as they benefit from our custom-built software, constant developments and new App products as part of our own service enhancements.”



FAI Commercial Director, Sean Kavanagh, said: “This is a very exciting partnership with a best-in-class OTT provider in Premier Sports which will allow LOITV to go to another level. LOITV has grown every year and the expertise from Premier Sports will enable the platform to become much more accessible for League of Ireland fans and help grow the fanbase even further. The new subscription models will also provide excellent value for all League of Ireland supporters catering for everyone and with the platform becoming available through a range of apps and via Smart TV, we look forward to growing LOITV together with Premier Sports over the next number of years.”

