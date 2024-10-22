RTVE launches OTT in Asia, Oceania

Spanish public broadcaster RTVE has launched its OTT platform, rtveplay+ in Asia and Oceania – two new continents in its international expansion.

Viewers in Japan, Hong Kong, South Korea, India and Australia are now able to watch a wide selection of content including TV series, cinema, documentaries, newscasts, entertainment programmes and also linear channels including TVE Internacional, Canal 24 Horas, Clan and Star TV.

There are monthly or annual subscription fee options with a promotion offering the first week for free.

RTVE already has a strong presence in LatAm, Europe, and the US and Canada.