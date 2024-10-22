StudioCanal distribution deal with River Road

StudioCanal, a European specialist in the production, distribution and international sale of feature films and TV series, and River Road Entertainment, the US independent film production company, have signed an exclusive global distribution deal for 11 River Road productions.

Per the deal, StudioCanal will be the exclusive distributor of 11 River Road productions, including nine feature films and two documentaries, on TV, SVoD and other medias including theatrical. Between them, these films have already generated over 440 million dollars at the worldwide box office.

The nine films include Steve McQueen’s 12 Years a Slave, Terrence Malick’s The Tree of Life and Sean Penn’s Into the Wild, along withA Prairie Home Companion, A Monster Calls, Fair Game, The Runaways,Love & Mercy and The Last Face. The documentaries include Robert Kenner’s Food, Inc and Brett Morgen’s Chicago 10.

Juliette Hochart, StudioCanal’s EVP of Library, said: “We are delighted to announce this agreement today, which is testament to the trust River Road has placed in StudioCanal, as a partner and distributor. River Road has entrusted us with the work of such incredibly talented, inspiring and critically acclaimed filmmakers and we are extremely proud to now take this work to multiple territories worldwide engaging with new and established audiences inviting them to discover or revisit essential cinema.”

Christa Workman, River Road Entertainment’s Co-President and Chief Operating Officer, added: “We are pleased to embark on this exciting collaboration with StudioCanal, confident that it marks the beginning of a strong and enduring partnership.”

The 11 productions from River Road Entertainment will be added to StudioCanal’s catalogue which boasts in excess of 9,000 titles from 60 countries, spanning 100 years of film history.