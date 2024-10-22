WBD launching Max, HBO channel on Sky NZ

Sky New Zealand and Warner Bros Discovery (WBD) have announced a partnership expansion that confirms Sky as the home of Max in New Zealand.

The Max hub on Sky and Neon will offer a collection of series, Hollywood blockbuster movies, and family favourites, as well as a deep library of programming across lifestyle, reality and documentaries.

Sky Entertainment and Neon subscribers will enjoy exclusive access to Max and HBO Originals in New Zealand, including the upcoming Dune: Prophecy, as well as new seasons of The Last of Us (pictured), The White Lotus and Euphoria.

In addition, Max on Sky and Neon will offer WBD’s classic franchises such as Friends, The Big Bang Theory and Rick and Morty, while also featuring a library from celebrated brands including the DC universe, Warner Bros, Discovery, TLC, Animal Planet, Cartoon Network and Harry Potter.

For Sky Entertainment customers who prefer to enjoy content via linear viewing, Sky’s SoHo channel, which has been the home of HBO’s content on Sky for many years, will be rebranded HBO, exclusively showing HBO Original content.

Sophie Moloney, Sky Chief Executive said: “We have a long-standing partnership with Warner Bros Discovery, so I’m thrilled to be working together to bring New Zealanders exclusive access to Max, a brand that has become synonymous with great entertainment. Sky continues to be the home of premium content and brands that our valued customers can enjoy across our variety of platforms, with our entertainment offering going from strength to strength.”

Michael Brooks, GM, ANZ, WBD, added: “The arrival of Max on Sky builds on the success of our multi-year partnership to bring New Zealanders world-class content from WBD’s iconic brands and franchises. In New Zealand, we are the only company operating across free-to-air, pay TV, FAST, AVoD and linear livestreaming. This new, expanded partnership marks our arrival into the SVoD environment through Sky’s multi-platform offering, and with it, the completion of our total video proposition.”

The new Max hub and dedicated HBO linear channel will be made available on the new Sky Box, Sky Pod and Sky Go from October 30th, with the Max hub also available on Neon. Sky Entertainment and Neon customers will automatically have access to this content, which will be accessible through the Max hub, as well as other areas like the Home Page.