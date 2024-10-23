FAST FAQs: Launching a FAST channel

Free Ad-Supported Streaming TV (FAST) has emerged as a game-changing opportunity for content owners to monetise their libraries while reaching a global audience. But what does it take to launch your own FAST channel?

Here, FAST Channels TV addresses key questions about creating and managing a FAST channel, providing valuable insights for content owners eager to enter the streaming space.

What is a Free Ad-Supported TV (FAST) channel?

Free Ad-Supported TV (FAST) offers audiences a way to enjoy live and on-demand content without the cost of a cable package or subscription service. It mirrors the experience of linear TV, where viewers can watch for free, with the only trade-off being a few brief ads, dynamically inserted into the programming, much like traditional TV commercials. The key distinction is that instead of using broadcast or satellite signals, all content is streamed online, creating new opportunities for content providers to reach wider audiences and tap into additional revenue streams.

How do I start my own FAST channel?

Launching your own FAST channel is easier than you might think, especially with the right partner.

First, gather your content, whether it’s a film library, series, documentaries, or other type of media. Then, work with a playout technology provider to set up your channel, manage ad insertion, and assist with distribution. Once the initial groundwork is done, your channel will go live across streaming platforms, giving you access to millions of potential viewers.

What kind of content works best for a FAST channel?

The key to a successful FAST channel lies in the content. While nearly any genre can find an audience, some types of content perform better than others:

Sports: from niche games to larger events, sports is moving away from traditional broadcast to online streaming.

Classic films and TV shows : older, nostalgic content has strong appeal on FAST platforms.

Niche genres : content focused on specific genres like horror, action, or westerns attracts loyal viewership.

Multicultural and International content : with audiences increasingly seeking global stories, international content has tremendous potential.

Documentaries : non-fiction programming with educational or informative value also performs well on these platforms.

Long-running series: content that encourages binge-watching can drive higher ad impressions and longer viewing times.

Do I need my own content, or can I license shows and movies?

You don’t necessarily need to own your own content. While many FAST channel owners leverage their existing libraries, licensing content is a viable option. You can acquire rights to films, TV shows, and series to populate your channel, ensuring a diverse and engaging content lineup. Licensing gives you flexibility in programming while maintaining the appeal of fresh, high-quality content.

What are the technical requirements to launch a FAST channel?

Technically, launching a FAST channel requires several key components:

Rights for distribution : ensure you hold full distribution rights for all the content featured on your FAST channel.

Formatted content: content must be clean (free of ads, watermarks, etc.) and in a format suitable for transcoding, such as .mp4 or .mov.

Visual assets and subtitles: prepare channel logos, horizontal and vertical posters, subtitle files (.srt, .vtt), and plan for ad break placements.

Content Delivery Network (CDN) : to ensure smooth streaming, a CDN distributes your content to viewers worldwide.

Ad insertion tech : this ensures that ads are placed seamlessly into the content stream, tailored to viewer demographics.

Analytics: tools to track viewership metrics, ad performance, and other key data are crucial for optimising your channel.

FAST Channels TV handles many of these requirements as part of its service, offering a ready-to-use solution so you can focus on content rather than the backend operations.

How much does it cost to launch a FAST channel?

The cost of launching a FAST channel varies depending on several factors, including:

Content licensing : if you need to license additional content, this can increase upfront costs.

Playout fees : some playout vendors charge for hosting or channel creation.

Ad insertion and tech setup: there may be costs associated with setting up the ad technology and managing video infrastructure.

Generally, the cost of launching a FAST channel is significantly lower than starting a subscription service, and many platforms offer flexible packages that can scale based on your needs and budget. FAST Channels TV can help you determine the best setup based on your specific goals and budget.

How long does it take to launch a FAST channel?

Launching a FAST channel can take 90-120 days, but with FAST Channels TVs automated channel creation process, your channel can be live in a matter of days. Factors that influence the timeline include the size of your content library, technical requirements, and any additional customisations.

Do I need an existing audience before launching?

While having an existing audience can certainly help, it’s not a requirement to launch a FAST channel. Platforms like Roku and Samsung TV have built-in audiences that can discover your channel organically. However, marketing and promotion efforts will help accelerate growth and viewership. By working with FAST Channels TV, you can receive guidance on effective marketing strategies to attract and engage viewers.

Can I launch a FAST channel with a small content library?

Yes, you can absolutely launch a FAST channel with a small content library. Many successful channels start with a focused, niche collection of content that appeals to specific audiences. Over time, you can expand your library through licensing deals, partnerships, or creating original content. The key is to regularly update and rotate your programming to keep viewers coming back.

What platforms can I distribute my FAST channel on?

One of the advantages of launching a FAST channel is the wide range of distribution platforms available. While FAST Channels TV can help distribute your channels, the final decision lies with the streaming platforms themselves.

Tier 1 platforms like Pluto, Tubi, Fubo, Samsung TV Plus, and Roku Channels are highly competitive, making it challenging to secure new channel placements. Tier 2 platforms, on the other hand, offer easier placement opportunities but tend to have smaller active viewer bases. This makes marketing efforts by content owners critical to driving traffic and maximising viewership.

Each platform has its own audience and technical requirements, and partnering with a provider like FAST Channels TV ensures that your channel is optimised for each one. This broad distribution allows you to reach viewers across multiple devices and geographies.

Launching a FAST channel provides content owners with a unique opportunity to reach a large and diverse audience, and enhance revenue streams with low setup costs. Whether you own the content or license films and shows, a FAST channel offers a cost-effective, high-impact way to grow your brand’s presence. With FAST Channels TV as your partner, the entire process is simplified—from content preparation and technical setup to monetisation and distribution.

To learn how FAST Channel TV’s products and services can help you, visit https://www.fastchannels.tv/.