Netflix opens new Sydney office

Netflix has opened a new office on the traditional land of the Gadigal people in Chippendale, Sydney cementing what it called “a bright future” for the next decade of Australian stories.

Netflix Co-CEO Greg Peters welcomed a room full of Australian creatives, policymakers, media and industry peers to the new hub that will serve as the home to the streaming service’s dedicated local team.

“It’s been an amazing journey to be able to work with incredible storytellers, some of which are represented in this room.” Peters said as part of his opening remarks, “we’ve created [shows and films] like Boy Swallows Universe or Heartbreak High, True Spirit, Love is in the Air and The Stranger. All of which have graced our Top Ten lists not only here in Australia and New Zealand, but around the world.”

“The impact of these films and shows goes beyond our screens. Following the release of Boy Swallows Universe, the novel was again #1 in the Bookscan charts — some five years after publication — and fans started an online movement to reopen the infamous Boggo Road Gaol to visitors. That ‘Netflix Effect’ that we call it, this thing that happens when a great story meets a big audience on our service — it’s so important to us. We want amazing Australian storytellers to know that they can tell their incredible stories right here in Australia. They don’t need to go to Hollywood, they don’t need to go somewhere else, but they can tell hugely ambitious stories, authentic stories at significant scale right here, and we will help them find an amazing audience in Australia, in New Zealand, and around the world,” added Peters.



The Honourable Tony Burke, Minister for the Arts said in his remarks to the room “simply to have a permanent office in itself is really important. It sends a message to me, it sends a message to everybody who works here that this is a permanent home of creativity in Australia for one of the biggest platforms on the planet, and that’s something to celebrate.”

“Along with our production partners and organisations like AFTRS, Bus Stop Films, and Screenworks, we’re investing in a range of training, scholarship, and attachment programs to help nurture local talent,” Peters continued. “Because we don’t just want Netflix to succeed here. We want to make the entire creative community stronger.”

Peters concluded: “We know, like anyone who has worked here, that working in Australia and New Zealand, the talent, the facilities, the landscapes you have, they’re unparalleled, there’s no other place like it in the universe, and we want to continue that tradition and legacy going forward.