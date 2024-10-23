Report: Underrepresentation in CTV ads

Innovid, an independent CTV advertising and measurement platform, and Alltold, a technology player building AI to understand bias, stereotypes, and inclusion in creative content, have announced the release of The State of Representation in CTV Advertising. Combining Innovid’s view of the streaming universe with Alltold’s Responsible AI technology, the report is an analysis on inclusivity in CTV ads done at this scale.

The report breaks down the representation of six identity dimensions – age, gender expression, skin tone, body size, observed sexual orientation, and visible disability – from billions of impressions of top-served ads by Innovid in H1 2024. Alltold’s technology annotated each detected person to uncover the percentage of people detected for each dimension and the screen time they received.

Select findings from report include:

A roughly 50/50 split for masculine and feminine gender expression

There is more feminine gender expression for those under the age of 30, while older than 30 is more masculine

The lightest four skin tones account for more than 70 per cent of screen time

Small- and medium-sized bodies were represented approximately 93 per cent of the time

Less than 1 per cent of people shown on screen had a visible disability

“Inclusive advertising not only helps to build a more inclusive world, but it also drives business results,” said Morgan Gregory, CEO & Co-Founder, Alltold. “We are dedicated to working with brands and agencies to responsibly quantify and measure inclusive content. The time is now for every brand to establish a representation baseline, set data-driven objectives, and track and report on progress as they realise the ROI of representation.”

“Advertising is ever-present – it’s woven into people’s daily lives. It has the power to make people feel seen, heard, and represented, but it can also do the opposite. While our industry has made progress, there is so much opportunity to do better,” added Dan Mouradian, SVP of Global Client Solutions, Innovid. “Based on our holistic view of the CTV advertising ecosystem, we are proud to collaborate with Alltold to empower advertisers with data-backed insights that can help inform how they think about inclusivity in their CTV ads – not just around tentpole and cultural events, but 24/7/365.”