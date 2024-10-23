SABC+ adds 500,000 new users

South Africa’s public broadcaster SABC has added 500,000 new registered users to its free SABC+ streaming service in three months. The revamped service was launched on July 3rd offers ‘catch-up’ content, VoD and live streaming of SABC’s television and radio channels.

SABC said a combination of programming including the Paris summer Olympic Games, the Cote d’Ivoire Afcon 2023/2024 football tournament, plus the Miss South Africa pageant and programmes like B’Dazzled have driven the strong registration uptake.

“We are steadily growing the platform, and we are committed to bringing more compelling content to our streaming audience. We are also keen to create meaningful partnerships with our direct clients and trade partners, as SABC+ is showing itself to be a solid platform in our broadcasting landscape,” said Themba Gwejela, SABC group executive for corporate affairs and marketing, in a statement.

SABC is targeting a 5 million unique monthly views.

SABC is also looking to enhance its satellite offering in a move to mop up viewers from rival StarSat, now closed. A tender document on SABC’s website explains that the broadcaster is looking to pivot to satellite-based transmissions in time for the South Africa switch-off on analogue terrestrial transmissions on December 31st 2024.

“The analogue switch-off project has been hamstrung by the slow progress of registering indigent households as well as the procuring, manufacturing and installation of the much-needed set-top boxes. As a result, millions of South Africans have been deprived of their right to access broadcast television,” the SABC said in a news bulletin.