Samsung TV Plus adds new Spanish channels

Samsung’s free ad-supported streaming TV (FAST) service, Samsung TV Plus, has announced a suite of new Spanish channels and content to further expand its offering in the region.

According to MIPCOM, Spain is second only to the UK in scripted TV commissions in Europe from global streaming platforms, and its TV sector has surged by 408 per cent between 2018 and 2022, as a testament to its high quality programming.

Ana Izquierdo Lowry, Country Manager Business Development, Samsung TV Plus Spain & Portugal said: “We are thrilled to take part in celebrating Spain at this year’s MIPCOM, recognising its dynamic and growing TV sector and its rich contribution to global entertainment over the years. Spain’s vibrant creativity and storytelling have made an indelible mark on the industry, and it’s important for us to champion these thriving markets in Europe. By offering top-quality Spanish programs to our viewers in Spain, we not only celebrate local content but also ensure we continue delivering relevant, engaging experiences to audiences that reflect their culture and tastes.”

The new channels and content span across key interest areas such as entertainment, news and education:

RTVE Época offers continuous programming of series set at the end of the 19th century and the beginning of the 20th century.

RTVE Crimen offers a continuous programming of series and movies related to the true crime genre, offering viewers 24-hour access to exciting mystery stories and police investigations.

RTVE Somos Cine is a live thematic channel, running 24 hours a day that features the best Spanish cinema and award-winning films among its content.

RTVE Docs offers a varied selection of documentaries that address topics such as history, nature, science, popularisation, music, culture, art and gastronomy.

RTVE Saber y Ganar offers the best moments, challenges and curiosities of the longest-running television contest on Spanish television and allows viewers to join a journey of discovery, competition, fun and knowledge led by Jordi Hurtado.

Spanish Samsung TV Plus viewers will also now be able to access CNNE – CNN en Español – as their new international news channel, available 24 hours a day in Spanish, with the latest headlines and breaking news from Latin America and the world.

In addition, MasterChef Celebrity, where candidates of the 9th edition will have to demonstrate through their recipes under the watchful eye and scrutiny of a demanding jury, and La Revuelta, the late-night talk-show hosted by David Broncano, will air on RTVE linear channel La 1.