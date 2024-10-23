SES: “A LEO system could be considered”

Luxembourg-based satellite operator SES, already the only operator with both Geostationary and Mid-Earth orbiting (MEO) fleets, says it could consider building a low Earth orbiting (LEO) constellation of satellites if the move made commercial sense.

The comments came from Mohammed Marashi (SVP/Future Business & Innovation) who delivered a Keynote at the Silicon Valley Space Week event in Mountain View, California, on October 21st.

SES already carries some 6,400 TV channels and has a transmission reach of some 363 million homes in 130 countries. But Marashi explained that SES is changing. He said that SES was now actively investing in start-ups and also collaborating with its existing customers on new developments and was co-developing new products and working with consortia on these developments.

He described these developments as being “radical” for SES, and even “disruptive” and the intention was to accelerate how products and services were evolving. The old view at SES, even in terms of the O3b fleet, came from its experience with geostationary satellites. “In reality we needed to be thinking more of the O3b fleet as LEO craft.”

Currently, SES uses SpaceX’s Starlink LEO and frequently collaborates with Starlink on projects such as Cruise ship connectivity and airline In-Flight communications.

Marashi delivered a case-study of how SES worked with international video news agency AFP and how the SES 360 concept was used for AFP and how 360’s simplified workflow, and allowed AFP to manage, track and deliver all of AFP’s content in a single interface, from anywhere in the world and speeded up the distribution of AFP’s video news stories.

“Key,” he said, “was working closely with our customers, and asking how we could help them improve their service, whether using geostationary, O3b/mPOWER and its equatorial RF Relay Service for data.”

“We are changing our approach, in design, procurement and accelerating our approach to next-generation needs and constellations. Our aim is to reduce the ‘cost/bit’ and how we can develop these technologies for multi-orbit or multi-band usage. We recognise our intention is not going to be straightforward and would need collaboration,” he continued.

Marashi showcased the SES ‘Eagle-1’ prototype satellite, which came with help from the European Space Agency and some 20 European nations. Eagle-1, which he described as a radical solution, and would launch in 2026.

“Innovation is in SES’s DNA. We are happy to discuss further collaboration – under NDA terms – and we are seeking to accelerate our innovation and work together with the industry,” Marashi added.

However, funding of a LEO fleet is expensive and SES is already committed to acquiring arch-rival Intelsat in a deal which will close about a year from now. Building its own LEO fleet might happen, but only if it made very clear financial sense, Marashi stressed.