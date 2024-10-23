SkyShowtime joins European VOD Coalition

The European VOD Coalition has announced SkyShowtime as the latest European streaming service to join its ranks.

Available to consumers in more than 20 European markets through multiple platforms and connected devices, SkyShowtime has established itself as a committed national partner since launching in 2022.

SkyShowtime joins the Coalition at a vital time for the European streaming industry with a new legislative mandate on the horizon. They will support the Coalition’s work advocating for proportionate and evidence-based policy making that will support members’ continuing investment in high quality audiovisual content and innovative, consumer-focused distribution in Europe.

“Launched with European consumers in mind, SkyShowtime brings pertinent experience of the challenges and opportunities experienced when launching a new streaming service in Europe and we are thrilled that they are joining the Coalition,” commented Julia Maxwell, Executive Director, European VOD Coalition.

SkyShowtime is a joint venture of Comcast and Paramount Global. It brings together movies, and original series from the iconic brands of Universal Pictures, Paramount Pictures, Nickelodeon, DreamWorks Animation, Paramount+, Showtime, Sky Studios, Peacock and SkyShowtime Original series.

SkyShowtime is currently available in: Albania, Andorra, Bosnia & Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Croatia, Czechia, Denmark, Finland, Hungary, Kosovo, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Norway, Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Serbia, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain and Sweden. It is available through select television providers in some markets and across Apple iOS, tvOS, Android devices, Android TV, Google Chromecast, LG TVs, Prime Video Channels, Samsung Smart TVs, and the web.