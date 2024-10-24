Atresmedia’s profit up 8.2%

Spanish TV group, Atresmedia, owner of Antena 3 TV and La Sexta among other channels, has reported a net profit of €77.4 million, up 8.2 per cent, in the first nine months of 2024.

Revenues grew by 7 per cent to €713.2 million with TV ad revenues totalling €560.9 million, a 5.2 per cent increase. EBITDA reached €116 million, up €5.7 million on the same period last year.

Atresmedia’s TV business made €662.3 million in revenues versus €618.9 million the same period last year, equating to a 7 per cent rise.

Atresmedia has become the most widely watched TV group in the country with an average audience share of 26.4 per cent including all its channels: Antena 3, La Sexta, Atreseries, Nova and Mega. Antena 3, with an audience share of 12.6 per cent, leads TV audiences in Spain, with 2.6 points more than Mediaset’s Tele 5.

As for its Atresplayer OTT service, it has an average of 3 million unique visitors and 16.6 million registered users.