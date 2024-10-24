Data: Disney+ remains #1 in new UK sub additions

Kantar, the marketing data and analytics company, has released its latest Entertainment on Demand (EoD) data on the UK’s streaming market. Kantar’s EoD study in Great Britain uncovers the behaviours within the VoD market between July to September 2024.

Emmys and high-profile partnerships propel Disney+

Off the back of a hugely successful Emmy awards season, Disney+ held the top spot in terms of new subscriptions added in the third quarter with a 21 per cent share – a position it’s held now for two consecutive quarters since displacing Apple TV+ in Q2 2024. Emmy wins for both The Bear and Shogun, shows which have consistently ranked in the top 10 most enjoyed titles in the UK, alongside Star Wars series The Acolyte and Greys Anatomy, provided Disney+ with a strong slate to appeal to new subscribers.

Disney+ also enjoyed significant success with promotional activity focussed on its £1.99/3 months offer. Successful partnerships with household names such as Lloyd’s Bank and Tesco also provided broader exposure to prospective subscribers and demonstrated that Disney+ does not simply rely on the love of the Disney brand to build its subscriber base. Strong third-party endorsement from industry awards and household brands showcases the quality of its shows and services to a wider audience, significantly contributing to its success in drawing in new subscribers in the UK.

Hit shows help Netflix subscriber engagement, as ad tier remains strong

The new seasons of Emily in Paris, Bridgerton and The Umbrella Academy helped Netflix continue engaging its existing customer base, with subscriber satisfaction consistently rising. However, it wasn’t enough to move the dial regarding absolute subscriber growth, which remains essentially flat vs the previous quarter. Churn at Netflix is, however, close to an all-time low, and with almost 60 per cent of new subscribers choosing its ad tier, Netflix is well positioned to grow its bottom line in quarters ahead, believes Kantar.

House of The Dragon a catalyst for new NOW subscribers

The latest instalment of House of the Dragon helped NOW maintain its share of new paid subscriptions in the quarter, keeping a lid on churn. One in three new NOW subscribers joined to watch House of the Dragon, highlighting the huge power the HBO series wields.

Prime Video holds firm



Prime Video held its share of new subscribers in the third quarter, but it was The Boys which was both the show attracting the most new sign-ups and doing the best job of engaging existing viewers. The Boys was the most enjoyed show across the whole of the UK, with Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power in 12th position.

Tubi’s launch is felt among free

On July 2nd, Tubi officially launched its FAST service in the UK, competing alongside similar services such as Freevee, Pluto TV and Samsung TV+. Whilst there was no noticeable impact on paid-for streaming services such as Netflix or Disney+, early data from the launch suggests a heavy overlap between customers with existing services playing in this space – in particular Pluto TV and Freevee. Both services saw a reduction in the number of active viewers since Tubi’s launch, indicating an intense battle for screentime. Nearly half (48 per cent) of Tubi viewers also use Pluto TV, whilst the crossover with Freevee is 35 per cent – although Tubi remains a small player at this stage, any significant growth is likely to directly impact its most immediate competitors.

“The launch of Tubi demonstrates the strength of paid video subscription services in the UK, having little impact on their subscription numbers. The big SVoD/AVoD streaming services are competing on production quality with leading shows keeping viewer engagement strong. However, Disney+ proves that the power of promotion can still make waves in the highly competitive UK streaming market. Industry accolades have further boosted the profile of its shows and subscription deals with British household brands are drawing new subscribers to the streaming service at a time when the market is beginning to show signs of new growth,” commented Dominic Sunnebo, Global Insights Director at Kantar’s Worldpanel division.