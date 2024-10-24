EBU calls for rethink of online news limits in Germany

The European Broadcasting Union (EBU) has welcomed efforts to ensure Germany’s public broadcasters reach all of society in an ever more digital world but says it is concerned about elements of draft reforms that seek to further limit the ability of public service media (PSM) to offer online text-based news.

PSM must adapt to the digital landscape to meet audiences where they are, make the best use of public money and fulfill their vital role of informing citizens, fostering discourse and supporting democracy. Online reports are now the only news source for 21 per cent of people in Germany, the Reuters Institute Digital News Report 2024 shows, underlining the need for broad access.

With that in mind, the EBU urges German policymakers to reconsider restrictions on PSM digital services in the draft law made public on September 26th so public broadcasters can serve all citizens – online and offline.

“There is no evidence that the online news of public broadcasters has a negative effect on the business model of print media,” said Noel Curran, Director General of the EBU. “As we face significant disruption and disinformation, it’s essential for German public media to connect with audiences across digital channels – especially young people – to preserve access to unbiased news and democratic debate.”

The EBU contributed its perspective on the draft reforms (Reformstaatsvertrag) during the open consultation period that ended on October 11th.