LG reports record Q3 revenue

LG Electronics has announced its Q3 2024 consolidated revenue of KRW 22.18 trillion (€0.015tn) and an operating profit of KRW 751.9 billion. This revenue marks the highest ever for a third quarter, while the operating profit ranks as the fourth highest in the company’s history.

Several external factors impacted the third quarter, including a prolonged delay in market demand recovery and ongoing geopolitical conflicts worldwide. These challenges led to a rise in global shipping expenses, contributing to increased costs.

Despite these obstacles, LG has achieved year-over-year revenue growth for four consecutive quarters by upgrading its business portfolio. This includes transforming business methods and models and expanding B2B operations. These efforts have allowed LG to partially offset the unavoidable cost increases, enabling the company to maintain an operating profit, signifying the retention of strong fundamental competitiveness.

Looking ahead, LG plans to further accelerate its business transformation by expanding home appliance subscriptions, direct-to-consumer (D2C) sales and volume zone product sales. In addition, the company aims to drive steady growth in the B2B sector while also expanding platform-based content and service businesses.

The LG Home Entertainment Company posted third-quarter revenue of KRW 3.75 trillion and an operating profit of KRW 49.4 billion. Revenue increased by 5.2 per cent compared to the same period last year, driven by increased shipments in Europe – a key market for OLED TVs. Although the cost burden increased significantly due to a sharp rise in LCD panel prices, the continued growth of the webOS-based content and services business minimised the impact on overall profits.

In the fourth quarter, the TV market is expected to see slight growth, primarily in entry-level products, compared to the same period last year. LG plans to respond flexibly to changes in TV market demand while accelerating growth by expanding its webOS partnerships to increase its user base.

The LG Business Solutions Company reported third-quarter revenue of KRW 1.40 trillion and an operating loss of KRW 76.9 billion. Revenue grew year-over-year due to increased sales of strategic products such as gaming monitors and LED signage, as well as securing large-scale B2B orders for PC products. However, the operating loss expanded due to rising LCD panel prices, increased logistics costs, intensified competition and higher investments in nurturing new businesses within the Company.

In the fourth quarter, demand for strategic product lines including gaming monitors and LED signage is expected to grow by double digits compared to the same period last year. Additionally, the rising interest in AI PCs is anticipated to boost demand for premium laptops. Consequently, the company plans to expand sales of strategic products and focus on improving profitability through efficient operations.