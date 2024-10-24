Netgem acquires Gamestream

Netgem has announced the acquisition of Gamestream’s Cloud Gaming activities. Netgem is acquiring all of Gamestream’s assets (customer contracts, video game publisher contracts, technology, brands, etc) along with a team of video game market specialists.

Netgem says the takeover will allow it to deploy its immersive TV content offers more widely, thanks to a proprietary Cloud Gaming solution already tested in real conditions with Tier 1 telecom operators in Europe, Asia and Africa-Middle East.

Netgem immediately expands its footprint in emerging markets, with established commercial relationships with several leading telcos such as Jio in India, Telkom Indonesia, Etisalat in UAE or Sonatel – part of Orange group, Senegal. It is these emerging markets that Cloud Gaming makes it possible to considerably expand the distribution of video games, through streaming solutions, due to the cost of consoles or gaming PCs relative to purchasing power.

Mathias Hautefort, Netgem CEO, commented: “The takeover of Gamestream’s activities, its talents and the associated proprietary technologies is a new step towards positioning ourselves in the fast-growing ‘Entertainment tech’ market. It will strengthen the capacity of Netgem’s teams to offer turnkey, technological and multi-content solutions, innovative and economical, and to deploy them quickly with our own resources for our operator customers. It will also allow Netgem to provide video game publishers with new distribution channels, particularly in emerging countries. Digital entertainment includes more and more bridges between content, TV, cinema, video games, and Netgem is able to provide operators with the means to reinvent TV and video games – at an affordable price – for the greater good of their customers”.

Financial terms were not disclosed.