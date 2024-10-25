Azercosmos extends Space Leaf cooperation

A new cooperation agreement has been signed between Azercosmos and Italian Leaf Space, a leading provider of ground segment as-a-service (GSaaS) solutions.

A 3.7-metre S/X band antenna has been successfully installed at the Baku teleport of the Main Ground Satellite Control Center of Azercosmos. This modern antenna system provides significant capabilities for processing and transmitting critical data collected from various satellites, facilitating control between satellite networks and monitoring devices in space.

The multifunctional teleport of Azercosmos offers a wide range of services and solutions to customers from different countries, including VNO, VSAT, as well as data and communication services. The geographical location of the Baku teleport enables the provision of services to both new and regular customers in a flexible manner, both operationally and commercially, while maintaining stability according to required standards.

It is worth noting that this antenna system marks the second successful infrastructure project invested in by Leaf Space. In 2022, the company installed another 3.7-metre S/X band terrestrial antenna at the Baku teleport. Together, these antennas allow Leaf Space to receive information from various satellites passing over Azerbaijan.

It is also worth noting that Leaf Space operates a fully owned, globally distributed network of ground stations, empowering satellite operators to communicate with their spacecraft in the simplest and most flexible way. Leaf Space enables TT&C (Telemetry, Tracking, and Command) and payload data transmissions via an easy-to-use interface, a proprietary autonomous scheduling software, and its network’s global coverage.