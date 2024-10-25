Kargo, Samba TV partnership

Kargo, a specialist in creating breakthrough omnichannel ad solutions for the world’s top brands, is partnering with Samba TV, a provider of TV technology for audience data and omniscreen measurement. The partnership will enable advertisers to target, measure and optimise reach and frequency across mobile and connected TV (CTV) environments with greater precision.

This collaboration builds upon Kargo’s recent launch of its CTV advertising solutions in April 2024 , developed in partnership with Fetch TV, Australia’s second largest and fastest growing pay-TV platform. The integration of Fetch TV’s subscriber and set-top box data with Kargo’s advanced contextual targeting capabilities has already positioned Kargo as a player in delivering impactful advertising experiences. Now, with the integration of Samba TV’s automatic content recognition (ACR) data from globally opted-in televisions, Kargo further solidifies its role in audience engagement on the largest screen in the home.

The solution will leverage Samba TV’s first-party viewership data, which is analysed at a granular postcode level to give advertisers an in-depth understanding of ad performance for more effective planning and targeting across all major programmatic platforms. Kargo will also combine its creative and targeting capabilities with Samba TV’s omniscreen measurement to unlock deduplicated incremental reach on top of digital campaigns.

“Not only do Kargo’s creative formats captivate audiences, but they consistently outperform traditional media,” said Kargo APAC Operations Director Cam Dinnie. “Now we have created an even more powerful CTV advertising solution by integrating Samba TV’s robust data and measurement. This approach gives our advertisers an even more efficient and effective method to plan, activate, and measure their omni channel campaigns.”

Samba TV Australia Managing Director Yasmin Sanders added: “This partnership is about giving advertisers the most straightforward and effective approach to enhance their connections with audiences while also gaining a better understanding of their incremental reach. We’re excited to combine our technologies to give Kargo’s advertisers a smarter way to inform their omnichannel planning strategies and access more levers to optimise performance.”