KC Global Media Asia bolsters leadership team

Asian entertainment hub KC Global Media Asia has announced a series of key promotions within its leadership team, designed to enhance strategic capabilities and drive revenue growth across the region. This announcement comes alongside the departure of Avani Bhanchawat, Vice President & Head of Revenue, who has left the organisation after a successful seven-year tenure.

In the wake of Bhanchawat’s departure, several members of her team will be promoted to new positions, reporting directly to George Chien, Co-Founder, CEO & President of KC Global Media.

Taiwan-based Shirlene Wu has been promoted to Vice President & General Manager, Taiwan & Greater China where she oversees the company’s strategic operations and content development, enhancing the organisation’s presence across the region. Wu has been an integral part of the KC Global Media team for eight years and during her tenure, she has made significant contributions including successfully collaborating with tourism boards and government agencies on various projects as well as establishing a dedicated advertising sales team for Taiwan.

Within its Singapore office, KC Global Media has also announced a series of promotions for the following executives:

Edith Goh takes on the role of Vice President, Revenue & Head of Media & Sponsorship Sales. In this role, she will be responsible for developing and executing innovative media and sponsorship initiatives while identifying and cultivating new revenue streams. Having been with KC Global Media for more than five years, Goh has successfully secured major sponsorship deals with key partners including One Championship for The Apprentice Asia – One Championship Edition, Tourism Authority Of Thailand and Tourism Malaysia, significantly contributing to the organisation’s growth and success.

Bhuvnesh Kanwar is now the Vice President, Revenue & Head of FAST (Free Ad-Supported Streaming Television). In this capacity, he will drive revenue growth in the streaming sector and oversee monetisation strategies across Indonesia, South Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. He will also work to establish advertising sales opportunities in Singapore, Indonesia, and the Pan-Regional market. During his six-year tenure at KC Global Media, Kanwar was instrumental in creating branded IPs such as Ultimate Challenge and AXN All Stars for both streaming and traditional TV, in collaboration with the Ministry of Tourism and Creative Economy, Indonesia. He has also established linear and on-demand partnerships with various telcos, OTT platforms and DTH providers, including Amazon Prime Video, Telkomsel, Pt Link Net, MNC Sky Vision and many more. Additionally, he was the key architect in launching KCM, KC Global Media’s first FAST Channel, in India.

Bonnie Wiryani has been elevated to Vice President, Revenue & Head of Content Sales. In this role, she will be responsible for driving content sales in Asia, and strengthening partnerships with key partners in Pacific Islands and Southeast Asia excluding Indonesia. Her focus will be on maximising opportunities in both traditional and emerging markets. Wiryani has been with KC Global Media for four years and has successfully expanded the channels portfolio with key clients such as Tonton, Unifi TV in Malaysia, and MeWatch in Singapore. She has also led on-ground activations to enhance brand awareness and has launched our channels in new markets such as Mongolia and the Maldives.

“We are committed to fostering talent and building a strong leadership team and are thrilled to recognise these talented leaders for their hard work and dedication,” said Chie. “We are confident they will excel in their new roles and continue to drive the company’s growth ambitions in this dynamic media landscape. We also extend our heartfelt gratitude to Avani for her contributions and leadership during her time with us. Throughout her seven years with the company, she has been instrumental in shaping the organisation’s revenue strategies and driving significant growth. We sincerely thank her for that and wish her continued success in her future pursuits.”

These promotions are effective immediately, with KC Global Media saying it is “excited” to see how its new leadership team will drive the company’s revenue strategy forward.