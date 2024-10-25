S Asian ent channels boost for Virgin subs

From October 25th until November 8th and in celebration of Diwali, Virgin Media TV customers can enjoy access to 14 premium South Asian TV channels at no extra cost, bringing a wealth of world-leading South Asian entertainment into homes across the UK.

The channels are part of Virgin Media’s Asian Mela bundle which usually costs £12 per month and offer customers access to the latest South Asian dramas, comedies, reality TV, movies and more – all in HD.

Customers can enjoy tuning in to drama shows from India’s leading entertainment channels, such as Anupamaa, Ghum hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin (Utsav Plus HD) and Parineetii (Colors HD).

They can catch the latest celebrity gossip on Season 18 of Bigg Boss (Colors HD), test their knowledge by watching Kaun Banega Crorepati (Sony TV HD) and sing along with their favourite Indian Idol (Sony TV HD).

Movie lovers meanwhile can enjoy a huge range of fan favourite and classic films – including the critically acclaimed and award- winning Animal with Ranbir Kapoor (Sony MAX HD), Singh Is Kinng (B4U Movies) and Guru and Boom (Colors Cineplex). Family comedy Laapataa Ladies (Sony MAX HD) and Cirkus starring Deepika Padukone (B4U Movies) will also be available to watch, alongside the latest Bollywood blockbusters such as Fighter (Deepika, Hrithik Roshan), and movie premieres Maidaan (Ajay Devgn) on Utsav Gold HD and Dunki (Shah Rukh Khan) on Zee Cinema HD.

David Bouchier, Chief TV & Entertainment Officer at Virgin Media O2, said: “Diwali is an incredibly special time for families and friends to come together and celebrate. We want to add to the festivities the best way we know how – giving Virgin Media TV customers access to world-leading South Asian entertainment channels at no extra cost. From the latest South Asian TV premieres to classic Hindi movies in HD, there’s something for everybody to enjoy this Diwali across our Asian Mela channels.”

The list of Asian Mela TV channels available to all Virgin Media TV customers includes:

Channel 801: Utsav Gold HD

Channel 802: Utsav Bharat

Channel 803: Utsav Plus HD

Channel 805: Sony TV HD

Channel 806: Sony MAX HD

Channel 808: Sony MAX2

Channel 809: Zee TV HD

Channel 810: Zee Cinema HD

Channel 811: Zee Punjabi HD

Channel 815: B4U Movies

Channel 825: Colors Gujarati

826: Colors HD

827: Colors Rishtey

828: Colors Cineplex

The channels will be automatically added to customers’ set-top box, available to watch at no extra cost, until 8 November.