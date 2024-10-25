Sky acquires Nick Frost’s Get Away from XYZ Films

UK film financier, producer and distributor, Sky Original Film, has announced the release date for Get Away – the horror comedy starring, written and produced by Nick Frost and directed by Steffen Haars. XYZ Films financed and handled worldwide sales on Get Away, which it produced with Wayward Entertainment.

Sky Original Film will launch the title on Sky Cinema on January 10th 2025.

Set in Sweden, Get Away follows a family’s holiday to a remote getaway – but the trip takes an unexpected turn when they discover the island they’re on is inhabited by a serial killer. Frost stars alongside Aisling Bea, Sebastian Croft and newcomer Maisie Ayres.

Nick Spicer, Aram Tertzakian and Maxime Cottray of XYZ Films produced alongside John Hegeman of Wayward Entertainment, Lee Kim of Resolute Films and Frost. The co-producer is Richard Kondal for Big Safari, with executive producers Vince Totino of Wayward Entertainment, Patrick Fischer of Creativity Capital, Nate Bolotin and Pip Ngo of XYZ Films, alongside Julia Stuart and Laura Grange of Sky Original Film.

Stuart commented: “Get Away is the first film that Nick has both written and starred in, and his passion for the project has infused every element – making it something really special. The film has all the hallmarks fans enjoy about Nick’s dark comedy horrors – laugh out loud fun, twisted surprises and outrageous gore – along with a stellar, best-of-British ensemble cast. We know our audiences are going to love taking a trip on this killer family holiday together.”

Frost added: “The chance to bring the film to Sky and to be part of their Originals team feels a little too good to be true. It feels like the perfect place to snuggle up and watch a huge ball of comedy horror. Dig in!”