AliExpress sponsors Cosplay Central at MCM x EGX

ReedPop has announced their partnership with AliExpress, the global international online retail marketplace, as the Presenting Sponsor of Cosplay Central at both MCM x EGX this weekend and MCM Birmingham next month.

Cosplay has always been at the heart of both MCM Comic Con and EGX, and with the two shows coming together for the first time ever from October 25th-27th, and MCM Comic Con arriving in Birmingham from November 29th – December 1st, cosplayers will have much to look forward to in the coming months.

AliExpress has been the shopping destination for many cosplayers and believes in the power of imagination and the magic of cosplay, therefore the partnership with MCM Comic Con and EGX came as a natural fit. As so many cosplayers discover that missing piece for their next creation to show off at MCM Comic Con and EGX through AliExpress., Cosplay Central and AliExpress promise to bring fans an extraordinary experience that celebrates their passion for creativity and craftsmanship.

“We’ve seen many cosplayers find their dream pieces on AliExpress over the years. As a platform that connects consumers globally, AliExpress thrives to provide a better shopping experience with a wide variety of products and affordable prices. We are very excited to come together with MCM Comic Con this year in the UK to meet more cosplay and comic fans.” said Bonnie Zhao, AliExpress UK General Manager.

This weekend, MCM Comic Con x EGX attendees are invited to visit Cosplay Central, where they will find a vibrant hub for fans and creators to come together to share their favorite characters and showcase stunning cosplays. With Cosplay Central hosting panels from leading members of the community, cosplay showcases, workshops and advice from taking part in competitions or capturing perfect cosplay photography, Cosplay Central is the ultimate hub for cosplayers of all ages.

To celebrate this partnership, AliExpress is bringing its 11.11 Global Shopping Festival (11.11), which starts in November, to MCM Comic Con, with discounts across the essentials to create the perfect cosplay; from electronics, costumes, wigs and more. Attendees of MCM Comic Con Birmingham in November can also look forward to AliExpress’ Black Friday sale.