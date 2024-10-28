Channel 4 trebles YouTube full episode views

Channel 4 reports that is has trebled its YouTube full episode UK views in 2024 – driven by the likes of Untold, Hollyoaks, Murder Case: The Digital Detectives and Football Cops – leading the way in reaching digital natives on new platforms while building on its status as the fastest-growing streamer this year.

Its social output has amassed 1.8 billion UK views so far this year, helped by a trebling (+309 per cent year on year) in UK views of full episodes of Channel 4 programming on YouTube. Channel 4 documentaries have been a key to growth, including 24 Hours in Police Custody drawing in record YouTube audiences.

Channel 4’s current affairs strand Untolf, which delivers digital-first investigations to viewers between the ages of 16 and 34, has also proved a hit with the likes of The Secret World of Boy Racers: bringing in 0.9 million UK views.

In 2023, Channel 4 show adopted a digital-first schedule for Hollyoaks with episodes airing on YouTube at the same time as streaming and linear – and across 2024 there have been 3.5 million global views to Hollyoaks full episodes on YouTube.

Views of all types of Channel 4 content on YouTube are up 43 per cent year on year, with Channel 4 entertainment programming, plus US acquisitions such as Malcom in the Middle thriving.

Elsewhere across social, Channel 4’s coverage of the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games generated 41 million views across YouTube, TikTok and Instagram. More than 2.4 million livestreams and 2.1 million non-live streams were recorded on Channel 4’s YouTube streaming platform.

Meanwhile, Channel 4.0 has more than doubled UK views (+120 per cent) combined from all social platforms, to 120 million. Channel 4.0 focuses on entertaining formats such as the hilarious Tapped Out, the jaw dropping King Konan’s Trap Door, and Worst In Class where Harry Pinero takes A-List digital talent back to school.

Across all Channel 4 social platforms TikTok is the fastest growing this year, with UK views up 86 per cent year on year to 480 million. Views were boosted by a partnership between Channel 4’s digital content and 4Studio and TikTok to create a Paralympic Games digital experience on TikTok, releasing multiple pieces of TikTok content every day during the Games.

On Instagram, UK views jumped by 39 per cent to 349 million. Top performing Instagram content includes channels for Hollyoaks, Made In Chelsea and Celebs Go Dating.

The social growth comes as Channel 4 streaming continues to outpace the market, with growth so far this year (+21 per cent year on year) the strongest of the top six commercial streamers as defined by viewer minutes.

Matt Risley, Managing Director, 4Studio, commented: “Channel 4’s UK views across all social platforms and content have amassed a huge 1.8 billion this year, putting us firmly on track to double our social viewing by 2030. Our latest audience growth underlines how Channel 4 and 4Studio are leading the way in embracing social audiences at scale.”

The data in this article was collected between January 1st and October 7th.