Hexagon Cup renews DAZN deal

DAZN, the sports streaming platform, will, for the second consecutive year, be the global home of the Hexagon Cup, the padel tournament that begins on January 29th in Madrid. DAZN will broadcast all matches from the second edition of the Hexagon Cup live (excluding the US), making them available to watch for free.

DAZN’s users will be able to watch both the qualifying rounds and the decisive phase of the tournament (February 2nd) worldwide, live and on demand.

The Hexagon Cup will include the participation of the Kru Padel by Taktika team, backed by Sergio Aguero and Leo Messi, and also 10 Padel led by F1 driver, Pierre Gasly and the entrepreneur, Loïc Féry, which will join last year’s teams: Team AD/vantage, supported by recently retired tennis star Andy Murray and co-owned by Arran Yentob and Dani Vallverdu of AD Global Sports; the ElevenEleven team, owned by American actress Eva Longoria; and the Rafa Nadal Academy, powered by Richard Mille, alongside Robert Lewandowski’s RL9 from FC Barcelona, and The Team Bella Puerto Rico team, led by entrepreneurs María Esteve and Carlos Lopez-Lay, and the Hexagon Team itself.

The competition will feature some of the best players in the world, such as Agustín Tapia, Arturo Coello, Ari Sánchez, Paula Josemaria, and more.

Astrid Thams, Commercial Managing Director of Hexagon, commented: “DAZN is the most global platform for sports streaming, and this renewal agreement confirms that we continue to grow and work towards making this event an international benchmark. We are delighted to have DAZN broadcasting the tournament globally.”

Tim Godfrey, Strategic Advisor to Hexagon Cup, said: “DAZN was an outstanding partner for our inaugural event, demonstrating the power of their global platform and showcasing the Hexagon Cup’s innovative format to fans worldwide. Their commitment aligns perfectly with our vision to elevate the sport and connect with audiences across the globe. We’re thrilled to extend this partnership and continue growing the game together.”

Tom Burrows, EVP Global Head of Rights at DAZN, added: “Following a successful first year of our partnership, DAZN looks forward to bringing this season of the Hexagon Cup to fans globally, delivering a truly immersive and engaging entertainment experience. Padel has witnessed an unparalleled rise in popularity over recent years, and DAZN is committed to bringing the best action from the sport by broadcasting this tournament, while supporting its growth.”